Swift iCon investigation promised

DSI to take over fraud case on Monday but police remain involved, says deputy PM

People arrive at the police Crime Suppression Division office on Oct 17 to file complaints against The iCon Group, a well-known online sales company, for alleged fraud. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government has assured the public of swift progress in the iCon Group fraud investigation, with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) now preparing to take it on as a special case.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai made the comment on Saturday after being briefed by police investigators at Government House. In addition to national police chief Kitrat Phanphet, representatives from the DSI and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) were also present.

The minister said the investigation meets the conditions for transferring the case to the DSI, as it involves damages exceeding 300 million baht and affecting over 100 people.

As of Thursday, police said 8,137 people had filed complaints about losses totalling 2.41 billion baht related to the iCon direct sales business.

The minister stressed that the transfer of the case to the DSI was not a handover in which the police or Amlo would drop their involvement. Instead, the aim is to optimise the effectiveness of the process.

“This is not about shifting responsibility but rather following legal procedures,” he said, adding that all three agencies would continue to cooperate.

Mr Phumtham said Amlo would continue to track all iCon-related assets, while the police would support the DSI’s work.

One group that will not be taking part in the investigation is the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB). Questions have arisen about its effectiveness and integrity amid reports of an unusual relationship between The iCon Group and some individuals at the agency. It even gave the company a consumer protection award in 2021.

The OCPB has acknowledged reports alleging that some individuals might have been involved and will not participate in the investigation team, it said.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, head of the police Central Investigation Bureau, confirmed that the police case summary would be forwarded to the DSI on Monday.

Eighteen people, including three prominent celebrities, have been arrested and remanded in custody on charges including public fraud arising from iCon’s activities.

Responding to reports that a second round of arrests was imminent, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said the investigation had not reached that stage yet.

Lawyer in spotlight

In another development, prison authorities are looking into reports alleging inappropriate behaviour by Atchariya Reuangrattanapong, a high-profile lawyer who chairs the Help Crime Victims Club.

Mr Atchariya is reported to have entered an interrogation room where iCon suspect Jirawat “Boss Rap” Saengphakdi was being questioned. He allegedly asked Jirawat to sign a paper appointing him as his lawyer but the suspect declined.

Pramot Thongsri, the acting warden of Bangkok Remand Prison, said authorities were verifying the facts to determine if Mr Atchariya actually entered the room as claimed.

The allegation was made by Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, the iCon founder and CEO. He asked his lawyer, Withoon Keng-ngarm, to file a malfeasance complaint against police officers suspected of having helped Mr Atchariya gain access to the interview room.