1m flights target set for next year

The government has set an ambitious target of handling a million flights nationwide next year following the opening of Suvarnabhumi airport's third runway earlier this month, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said.

This is part of the government's aim to make Thailand the region's aviation hub and boost tourism and the economy, Ms Manaporn said following the opening of Suvarnabhumi airport's third runway on Oct 3.

On Monday Ms Manaporn said that in the 2024 fiscal year, flights nationwide totalled 836,513, a 16% increase from last year.

Suvarnabhumi airport, which is Thailand's main international gateway, handled 348,980 flights, or an average of 950 flights per day, closely approaching pre-pandemic volumes with continued growth expected, she said.

"The goal for the 2025 fiscal year is to accommodate one million flights at the airport," she said.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) has emphasised its readiness to ensure the new runway's total operational capacity, allowing Thailand to accommodate an increased volume of flights. Aerothai president Nopasit Chakpitak said the state enterprise's preparations for the opening of the new runway started over five years ago with the development of an operational concept, environmental impact assessments, air traffic control (ATC) procedures, ATC staff training, and the installation of air navigation systems.

Additionally, Mr Nopasit said Aerothai prepared air traffic management systems, instrument flight procedure designs, safety risk assessments, and standard operations manual.

He said introducing the third runway has increased Suvarnabhumi's capacity from 68 to 94 flights per hour.

The simultaneous parallel operation of takeoffs and landings has streamlined air traffic flow and optimised runway usage to minimise taxi distances and times, he added.