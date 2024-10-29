Govt to review drone rules

Listen to this article

A drone is used in a paddy field in Pathum Thani. (File photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the government is ready to support the effort to boost farmers' access to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, to improve the management of the nation's agricultural land.

Mr Prasert made the pledge at a Senate meeting on Monday, where he was asked by Senator Premsak Piayura about the government's plans to promote the use of drones to improve disaster mitigation and emergency response, and the nation's logistics and agricultural industries.

The minister said the government recognises the value of UAVs, calling it a powerful tool in dealing with natural disasters and managing the nation's arable lands.

He said over 500 drones watch over four million rai of land across the country, providing the government with crucial information for various needs, including emergency response and weather forecasting.

The minister said the government will continue to support Thai drone manufacturers, saying relying on domestically developed drones and applications will help ensure the nation's security.

The ministry has also come up with standard pricing and minimum quality specifications for drones used by official government agencies, set up drone repair centres and opened drone flying sessions in areas where agricultural drones are operated.

Though no central funding has been allocated to local agencies to buy drones, Mr Prasert said that agencies can set their own budgets.

Senator Premsak stressed the need for changes to the current rules to allow the public to legally possess and use drones.

Mr Prasert acknowledged the concerns but insisted that permission is required to use drones.

However, he said he would review current regulations to streamline the permit process for farmers.