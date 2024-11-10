Thai tourism to Cambodia border island Koh Kut 'still OK': official

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai travels on a navy patrol boat to inspect Koh Kut in the Thai eastern province of Trat on Saturday. His trip was intended to boost confidence to local tourism operators as well as morale among soldiers stationed on the island to guard the Thai-Cambodian border. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

TRAT: A senior tourism official on Sunday brushed aside claims that Koh Kut had seen a 30% hotel cancellation rate, saying the occupancy rate between Nov and Jan remained high, in a move to downplay concern over the island’s controversial border issue with Cambodia.

Korakot Opas, director of the Trat provincial office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, was speaking following the spread of information on social media and activists’ growing concern that Thailand may risk losing sovereignty over Koh Kut in this eastern province to Cambodia if the government proceeds with negotiations on disputed maritime areas under the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Mr Korakot said the occupancy rate on Koh Kut for Nov, Dec and Jan was 72.40% (35,570 local and international tourists), 74.51% (37,420) and 77.52% (39,810) respectively, based on data compiled from 20 hotels on the island, nine of which are five-star and four-star facilities.

Growth in tourist numbers is projected at 1% in this period.

“Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has tried to create confidence for visitors (to Koh Kut) via clarifications from various state agencies and send key government figures to visit the island. Interior Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will visit Koh Kut on Monday, Nov 11," Mr Korakot said.

“The TAT is focused on creating understanding based on facts and trying not to mention the reports in question. We are going to launch a campaign to boost local tourism.”

Mr Anutin's planned trip follows Saturday’s visit by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to reassert Thailand's territorial sovereignty over the island.

Besides boosting confidence among local residents, Mr Anutin will follow up on the progress of drinking and consumption water projects, examine land ownership and listen to people’s problems.

Koh Kut has been in the spotlight since critics recently opposed discussions on the joint development of oil and gas resources in the Gulf under the controversial 2001 MoU framework, which they argue could result in Thailand losing territory.

Calls for scrapping the MoU are now intensifying, pointing to Cambodia's 1972 claim to half of the island.