Full Moon Party attracts over 9,000 tourists

Many tourists pack the beach on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, for the Full Moon Party and the Loy Krathong festival on Friday night. The activities were in full swing with no untoward incident happening. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI — The popular Full Moon Party and the Loy Krathong festival on Koh Phangan drew more than 9,000 tourists on Friday night, with the situation returning to normal by morning despite rumours of a possible threat to Israeli tourists on the island.

Haad Rin, a peninsular beach area on Koh Phangan and the venue of the Full Moon Party, was packed with Thai and foreign travellers, about 90% of whom were foreigners. Activities also took place to celebrate the annual Loy Krathong festival.

Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong, chief of the Surat Thani police, assigned his deputy, Pol Col Paisarn Sangthep, to oversee the situation alongside Pol Col Panya Niratmanon, chief of the Koh Phangan police.

Police patrols, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers and tourist police were deployed to ensure the safety of visitors until Saturday morning. Many revellers returned to their hotels around 6.30am, and police facilitated those wanting to board ferries to Koh Samui.

Police patrol areas on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Ratchaporn Poonsawat, chairman of the Koh Samui tourism promotion association, said on Saturday that fake news associated with the Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan has affected tourism for both islands. While the party has generated significant income for local businesses at the end of the low season, such misinformation could undermine tourist confidence.

He urged caution when sharing news on social media, referencing reports about a potential terror plot against Israelis during the Full Moon Party. Security authorities had previously dismissed these reports as false.

Mr Ratchaporn said tourism has significantly improved, with rising numbers of European and Indian visitors, and a fivefold increase in South Korean tourists this year.

"In December, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao are entering the high tourism season. Useful information should be provided to tourists. People should help promote the beauty (of the three tourist islands) and safety during the New Year," said Mr Ratchaporn. "So far, there have been no cancellations. Officials are working together to ensure the safety of visitors, making sure that crimes, thefts, or terror attacks will not occur.”

Tourists can be assured that Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao are safe, he added.