Bangkok City Council plans 'Little India'

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is greeted by visitors at the ‘Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival Bangkok 2024’ in the Klong Ong Ang area last month. She presided over the festival in the Little India community, which stretched from Phahurat Road and Klong Ong Ang to the Saphan Lek area in Phra Nakhon district. PATTARAPONG CHATPATTARASILL

Bangkok City Council plans to promote Phra Nakhon district's Pahurat area as a "Little India" to attract visitors from around the world.

Council Chairman Surajit Phongsingwitthaya discussed the move to promote Indian identity and culture in the city following a meeting with Nagesh Singh, the Indian ambassador to Thailand, and various agencies.

This will lead to a memorandum of understanding between Bangkok and Mumbai as sister cities, he said.

"We are ready to support the plan to develop Pahurat as a Little India, a new destination for tourists, especially from India. This project will cover improvements to the landscape, restaurants, architecture, and cooperation in organising various celebrations that reflect authentic Indian culture," he said.

City Hall wants to stage Indian festivals and set up Indian markets as well as make improvements to footpaths and street signs to reflect local identity, and create a unique travel experience in Asia, he said.

"[The] Little India project will not only increase tourists but also help promote the economy, stimulate employment, generate income through art, culture, music and local traditions. This is soft power that will generate income for local people," said Mr Surajit.

Pahurat is home to various Indian-related cultural and historical sites including the Sri Guru Singh Sabha, a six-storey Sikh temple in the heart of the Pahurat community.