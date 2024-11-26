Airports of Thailand to pay B12b due to noise pollution from new runway

Construction is underway to support the third runway of Suvarnabhumi airport in January. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Airports of Thailand (AoT) plans to issue 12 billion baht in compensation to residents impacted by noise pollution from the third and newest runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The issue was discussed on Monday by several agencies, namely, the AoT, the Transport Ministry, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, in response to residents’ queries about the compensation they demanded for the noise created by airplane traffic using the newly-opened runway at the country's main airport.

Kittiphon Ruayfuphan, Transport Ministry deputy spokesman, said a decision was reached as to the most reasonable rate according to the law.

Noise-affected residents fall into different groups. There are those legally entitled to compensation, residents whose land ownership is problematic, and those who are technically unqualified to receive any financial support.

Residents who satisfy the payout criteria will receive the money in due course as the rate is determined, Mr Kittiphon said.

Those with problematic land ownership will receive assistance in straightening out their documentation so they can be in line to collect their compensation.

Those who live within close proximity to the third runway but do not own the residential land they live on may get the compensation after the Pollution Control Department conducts a survey and confirms they are genuinely being affected by the noise pollution, according to Mr Kittiphon.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) council chairman Surajit Phongsingwitthaya said residents aired their complaints about the noise issue with the BMA.

After the complaints were submitted, the BMA asked the AoT and the Transport Ministry to provide updates on the progress in dealing with the problem.

The BMA is acting as an intermediary to disseminate information on how to lodge a compensation petition to residents who have not yet applied for it.

Mr Surajit said the authorities were expediting their consideration of the petitions, which requires a detailed vetting for the sake of fairness.

The council chairman expects the first batch of compensation will be made available to residents early next year.

The third runway, four kilometres long and 60 metres wide, was built parallel to the first runway on the western side of Suvarnabhumi Airport. It will primarily be used for planes landing at the airport, enabling it to handle 94 an hour, up from 68 previously.