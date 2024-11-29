Southern flooding disrupts train, bus services

The bus station in the municipality remains flooded after downpours in Yala and other southern provinces. (Photo: Bor Kor Sor 99 Facebook account)

The railway agency has cancelled some trains servicing the southernmost areas, while bus operators cannot go beyond Hat Yai district in Songkhla until further notice due to heavy rain inundating the tracks and roads.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Friday announced the cancellation of three special express trains and one rapid train serving Hat Yai and other southernmost stations as the downpours damaged the railway in the region.

Cancelled trains include:

Special express trains No. 31/32: Bangkok - Hat Yai - Bangkok

Special express trains No. 37/38: Bangkok - Sungai Kolok - Bangkok

Special express trains No. 45/46: Bangkok - Padang Besar - Bangkok

Rapid train No. 171/172: Bangkok - Sungai Kolok - Bangkok

The SRT said that rapid train No. 169/170 between Bangkok and Yala will now end its service at Phatthalung.

Transport Co, a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, said on Friday that all buses from Bangkok to Yala, Pattani and Sungai Kolok will stop in Hat Yai district, as all bus stations and many roads in the southernmost provinces are underwater. The bus line between Bangkok and Songkhla via Hat Yai also ends its operation at Hat Yai.

The train and bus companies reported that these changes will remain in effect until further notice.