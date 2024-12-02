Phuket gears up for high season

Listen to this article

Foreign tourists relax at Patong Beach, Phuket. The island expects to welcome visitors from around the world to join the Phuket Carnival at Patong 2024 on Dec 8-10. (File photo)

Phuket will welcome visitors from around the world with the Phuket Carnival at Patong 2024, an annual event which marks the beginning of the high tourism season on the island.

Themed "Phuket Memories of a Lifetime", the 38th carnival, comprising more than 30 parades and a vast array of festivities, will run from Dec 8-10 at the Bang La ground adjacent to Patong beach, starting at 10am.

"The Patong municipality aims to make this event a magnet for tourists from around the world and a symbol of the beginning of Phuket's high tourism season," said Lalita Maneesiri, a deputy mayor of Patong.

Among the more than 30 parades planned are ones organised by key players in Patong's business sector, including Jungceylon Shopping Centre, Central Patong, Phuket FantaSea, Simon Cabaret and the Andaman Phuket Water Park.

Entertainment activities, including musical events, will be organised during the three-day extravaganza, while the longest parade stretching at least 2 kilometres is planned for Dec 8, said Nasakorn Keesin, another deputy mayor.

He expects the carnival to help generate at least 100 million baht in additional tourism income on these three days alone.

Each year Patong alone welcomes at least 5 to 7 million visitors, which helps bring in annual tourism-related income of 500 million baht per day.

Patong is known to be one of Thailand's safest cities, he said, adding Patong's beaches, for instance, have at least 10,000 lifeguards on duty daily. More CCTVs have been installed in preparation for the high season, he said.

December marks the best time to visit Phuket and the island is now ready to put on a grand show for visitors, said Kong-ek-adul Chuthong, deputy Phuket governor.

Visitor numbers are up since the beginning of this year, compared to the same period last year. Patong is Phuket's best tourist destination, given its beaches, natural beauty, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, said Mr Kong-ek-adul.

In this high tourism season, Phuket aims not only to attract visitors from all over the world but also make their visit a memorable moment, said Ms Lalita. "We aim to impress our visitors so much that they can't resist coming back again and again," she said.

A new highlight is the promotion of more locally made products and folk art into tourism, which should help stimulate the province's economy at the community level.

Phuket has various types of accommodation to choose from, ranging from budget hostels to ultra-luxury hotels, said Thipchalita Sirithawirat, president of Patong Hotel Association. Hotel room bookings have already been made into 2025, she said.

"I believe Phuket never has a low tourism season, as all year long appears to be high tourism season to me," said Wirawit Khreausombat, president of Patong's club of entertainment business operators.

Since nightspots in Patong were allowed to extend their closing time to 4am, businesses have reported a 20% to 30% rise in income and can hire more staff, he said. This shows the government's tourism promotion steps are beneficial, he said.

"Come to Patong. We all are looking forward to welcoming you," he said.

Phuket Carnival at Patong 2024 will be followed by the countdown to 2025, he said. Patong's extravagant countdown event draws huge crowds to ring in the new year.

Patong will incorporate the government's soft power promotion policy into its own event this year, such as inviting local musical artists to perform alongside those hired to entertain the municipality's guests, he said. The countdown festivity will run from Dec 30 into New Year's Day, he said.

This year's big surprise is top DJ 22Bullets, who will perform on Dec 30, he said, adding businesses sponsoring Patong's countdown have secured a contract hiring the artist.

Lalita: Tourist magnet hopes

Kong-ek-adul: Big show in store