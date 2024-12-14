'Koh Kut sovereignty clear-cut'

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra holds the hand of her daughter to board a train at Hua Lamphong station with her family to attend the Pheu Thai seminar in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Friday. Also joining her was former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, third left, and other party executives. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra insisted on Thai sovereignty over the island of Koh Kut in Trat, adding that the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand only serves as a framework for talks on the issue between Thailand and Cambodia.

He was speaking on Friday before attending a seminar organised by the ruling Pheu Thai Party in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

He said that during the seminar, he would give Pheu Thai MPs details of the MoU, which was signed when he was prime minister.

Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra greets Pheu Thai members while boarding the train to the party's seminar on Friday. About 400 members took five train cars to attend the seminar that started on Friday and wraps up on Saturday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

"I will tell them that no one can dispute Thailand's sovereignty over Koh Kut," said Thaksin, widely seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, which is now led by his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Responding to reports from Cambodian media claiming the neighbouring country's premier said Koh Kut did not belong to Thailand, Thaksin stressed that he believed those reports to be fake news.

"Artificial intelligence could have been used to make such fake news," Thaksin said.

Asked whether Thailand has to comply with the MoU, Thaksin said it only serves as a framework for discussing issues that Thailand and Cambodia cannot agree upon. "It is not an agreement," he said.

Commenting on the call by former yellow-shirt protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul for the government to organise a public forum to discuss the MoU, Thaksin said that would depend on Ms Paetongtarn.

On Wednesday, Ms Paetongtarn said no public forum would be held on the MoU, adding the government welcomed feedback from the public. Concerned parties can submit their suggestions through existing channels, she noted.

"We take everything into consideration because we understand that every petition contains differing opinions. But we don't plan to hold a public forum like that," she said.

When asked if that meant the government would proceed with planned negotiations with Cambodia under the MoU, Ms Paetongtarn said the government is reviewing the information submitted to it.

She said that the move to set up a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) to negotiate with Cambodia has yet to be completed.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai previously brushed off Mr Sondhi's threat to hold street protests, saying people have the right to peaceful assembly under the charter.

Mr Sondhi, who led the now-defunct People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) against the former Thaksin administration, submitted his petition on Monday demanding the government scrap the MoU.

The firebrand said it created an overlapping claims area (OCA) covering 26,000 square kilometres, mainly benefiting Cambodia. The OCA is believed to be rich in fossil energy resources.

He urged the government to ask the Constitutional Court to rule if the 2001 MoU was constitutional and gave the government a 15-day deadline to respond.

Under the MoU, the maritime border demarcation and joint development must be carried out as an "indivisible package", with a Thailand-Cambodia JTC set up to discuss it.

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan yesterday urged the government to cancel the MoU, adding the government should complete negotiations on the OCA boundaries with Cambodia before proceeding with joint development in the area.

Thaksin reiterated yesterday that the MoU remains the framework for talks on the demarcation of the OCA maritime boundaries with Cambodia.

He also said that Koh Kut belongs to Thailand under the French-Siamese treaty signed in 1907.

Under the treaty, the French ceded the Dan Sai and Trat territories to Siam, including all islands located south of Laem Ling (Laem Sing), including Koh Kut.

Thaksin criticised some MPs for failing to show up when the House deliberated a bill recently. "Coalition parties should stick together. Next time, if you don't want to attend meetings, just submit your resignation," he said.