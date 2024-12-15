Hua Hin airport set to go 'international' next year

Listen to this article

Hua Hin airport (file photo)

The Transport Ministry aims to upgrade Hua Hin Airport to be an international airport next year.

Transport Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Saturday the ministry had ordered the Department of Airports, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, and other agencies to develop Hua Hin's operations including acquiring a certificate to operate it as an international airport.

As the number of passengers keeps increasing, full operation of the airport will help increase the number of domestic and international flights, allowing people to travel more conveniently.

In addition, the airport development will not only benefit the tourism sector but will also stimulate the economy.

Danai Ruangsorn, director-general of the Department of Airports (DoA), said the development plan for Hua Hin Airport consists of two major projects.

First is expanding the runway length and width to fit with an international standard of 45 metres width to welcome larger aircraft. That will cost about 239 million baht, he said.

"The runway expansion has been completed and is undergoing a standards inspection by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT)," he said.

The second project is to expand the road tunnel, the runway strip and the runway-end safety area, he said.

He said the project will need an investment of about 300 million baht and it is under consideration for approval from the Budget Bureau.

The DoA expects the contract can be signed this month and the work will start in January next year. Work should be finished in April 2026, he said.

Currently, Hua Hin Airport can accommodate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft which can handle about 180 passengers.

The passenger terminal, which is in the pipeline to be expanded, can now handle 300 passengers per hour or approximately 860,000 passengers per year.

The airport is open for domestic flights and service is offered by Thai AirAsia on the Chiang Mai–Hua Hin route on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with one flight per day.