ThaID eases check-in for flights

Listen to this article

The government said people can use the ThaID app to present a valid digital identification card when checking in for flights to ease travel hassles during the busy New Year season.

Checking in for a flight at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports, for instance, is more convenient with the help of the app, especially when used together with an airline's online check-in service, Jirayu Houngsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office.

Online check-in can also be done via the Airports of Thailand website, he said.

Passengers can then proceed to the flight gate with an electronically-issued boarding pass, which helps shorten the time usually required for queuing up to check in, he said.

A new automated biometric identification system, now used at airports, also allows passengers to quickly pass through the boarding pass checking process, he said.

As part of moves to ensure greater convenience, all state agencies are speeding up implementation of the government’s digital ID system.

ThaID is useful in many situations, such as when a passenger forgets to bring an actual identification card, he said. Notifying the authorities about moving in or out of a house can also also be conducted via the app.