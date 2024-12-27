Thaksin and Malaysian PM hold talks aboard yacht

Meeting follows Anwar’s appointment of former Thai PM as special adviser on Asean

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra pose for photographs during talks at an unknown location — reported to be a luxury yacht off the island of Langkawi — on Thursday. (Photo: @anwaribrahim X account)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on a luxury yacht where they discussed a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral ties, addressing the Myanmar conflict and restoring peace in the deep South.

The meeting came after Thaksin was appointed as Mr Anwar’s adviser on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) affairs.

Speaking on Friday after attending an event to mark the 75th anniversary of Thai Rath newspaper, Thaksin told reporters he boarded a yacht in Phuket and sailed to Koh Lipe in Satun with former agriculture minister Thamanat Prompow on Wednesday.

The following morning, he and Thamanat were seen having a lengthy breakfast at the Bulow Casa Grand View Resort on the island. Thaksin then boarded a yacht for the meeting with Mr Anwar, which took place at sea near the Thai-Malaysian maritime border.

Thaksin said the meeting offered an opportunity to discuss issues, including the situation in Thailand’s deep South, the Thai economy, the Myanmar crisis, and Asean and global affairs. He said he stressed the need for Asean member countries to unite as one and become a stronger community.

“The more than 700 million people in the region must stick together to become a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

Mr Anwar posted a message on X, saying he met his “dear friend” Thaksin to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including efforts to restore peace in southern Thailand and the crisis in Myanmar.

“It was a pleasure to meet former Thai Prime Minister, and a dear friend, Dr Thaksin Shinawatra, for an engaging, wide-ranging and fruitful discussion, including in his capacity as an informal adviser to Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship,” he wrote.

“Our conversation centred on critical regional priorities: revitalising economies, leveraging emerging technologies, fostering peace in southern Thailand, and addressing the Myanmar crisis.

“Thaksin’s unparalleled network of relationships across the region, coupled with his unique expertise, promises to open invaluable opportunities for Malaysia and Asean to address these challenges with greater confidence and efficacy.

“We also discussed ways to strengthen the already robust bilateral ties between Malaysia and Thailand, aligning them with the vision for sustainable development and regional cohesion that I share with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

“For decades, Thaksin and I have shared the belief that Malaysia and Thailand could accomplish much more together, not only for our respective nations but for the region as a whole. We are committed to turning that vision into reality.”

Mr Anwar is forming an informal advisory team to support Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship next year, with Thaksin among its members.

The Malaysian premier revealed the plan during a joint press conference on Dec 16 in Putrajaya, where he met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter. Thaksin served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006.

Experts view the appointment as a strategic effort by Mr Anwar to tap the experience of prominent regional figures.

Mr Anwar aims to promote Asean unity and also bolster Malaysia’s leadership in the region, said Panitan Wattanayagorn, a former international relations lecturer at Chulalongkorn University.

Malaysia could benefit from Thailand’s role in addressing the Myanmar crisis, which could enhance its standing as the Asean chair, he said.

On a bilateral level, Mr Anwar is believed to have a deep understanding of the challenges in southern Thailand, Mr Panitan said.

Thaksin previously met the Malaysian prime minister during his trip to Phuket in May 2024.