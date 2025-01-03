2 THAI execs cost airline B360m in losses: NACC

Two former executives of Thai Airways International (THAI) have been found in the wrong in a probe related to a freight business that caused the airline more than 360 million baht in damages, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

In an NACC statement released on Thursday, the anti-graft body said it completed its investigation into irregularities in the airline's deal with Southern Air Inc (SAI) from 2009 to 2011.

Under the deal, THAI would acquire all the cargo space available on two B777-200 long-range freighters operated by SAI for two years under what is known as an Aircraft Block Space Agreement (BSA).

According to the NACC, during the two-year deal, THAI paid over 360 million baht (US$10.5 million) in landing and navigation fees to SAI despite the fact THAI is not responsible for such costs.

Pruet Boobphakam, a former THAI executive vice-president for commerce, and Poonsak Chumchuay, a former director of the airline's cargo and commercial mail, were found to be involved in the irregularities.

The NACC has decided to formally charge them under Section 8 and Section 11 of the Offences of Officials in State Organisations or Agencies Act, and the case will be forwarded to the attorney-general to take further action.

The NACC said it will also forward the findings to the airline to take disciplinary action against the pair and demand they pay for the damages.