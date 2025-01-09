2 more Chinese nationals missing near Thai-Myanmar border

Listen to this article

(Photos: Weibo)

Thai police were launching a fact-finding investigation into the disappearance of two more Chinese nationals – a male model and a woman -after their relatives sought help.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, inspector-general with the Royal Thai Police Office (RTPO), said foreign media had reported the disappearance of Chinese model Yang Zeqi, who went missing near the Thai-Myanmar border.

The incident was similar to that of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who went missing last week in the same area and was trafficked to a scam centre in Myawaddy.

Wang, 31, also known by his stage name Xing Xing, safely returned to Thailand.

Pol Gen Thatchai said Yang's relatives posted about his disappearance on social media and sought help. Police were launching an investigation, he said.