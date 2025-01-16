Indian nationals regularly attacked by motorcyclists in Pattaya

A pillion rider is seen slapping a man's head while he crosses the street in Pattaya at 10.58pm on Tuesday. (Screenshot)

PATTAYA: Several Pattaya locals have accused some motorcyclists and pillion riders of slapping Indian visitors’ heads as they ride past them.

CCTV footage has been posted online showing motorcyclists and their pillion riders frequently speeding towards Indians to slap their heads in Pattaya. Complainants said that such attackers were young men on motorcycles and some wore school uniforms. They targeted Indians late at night.

Indian businessman Santa Singh, 58, said on Wednesday afternoon that such incidents had happened several times over the past week on Pattaya 2 Road leading to Khao Phra Tamnak hill.

According to Mr Singh, the latest incident happened at 10.58pm on Tuesday when two men in their 20s rode a motorcycle towards some Indian nationals. The pillion rider then slapped one Indian’s head hard before escaping.

A 28-year-old Thai masseuse who identified herself as Nat said that she saw a pillion rider slapping the heads of Indian people indiscriminately along Soi VC Road and that she scolded the attacker.

A taxi motorcyclist who called himself Tao said such incidents happened often and sometimes the attackers were in school uniforms. He said that the victims were Indian visitors who were walking along the street and that the attackers sometimes spat at them.

Witnesses said that such incidents mostly occurred in areas where Indian nationals ran hotels, eateries, massage parlours and tour businesses in Pattaya.