Thai airports preparing for Chinese New Year traffic

Arrivals from China expected to be 22% higher than in same period last year

Tourists arrive at the Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal during the Chinese New Year last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has ordered Airports of Thailand (AoT) to prepare for a rising number for tourists during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Mr Suriya said that about 4 million foreign arrivals were expected during the 10-day holiday period between Jan 24 and Feb 2. Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Jan 29.

Of the passengers flying into Thailand, 770,000 were expected to be from China, which would be an increase of 22.6% compared to the same period last year.

The Lunar New Year period will be a major test of Thailand’s ability to reassure Chinese visitors about safety. The recent abduction in Thailand of a Chinese actor by a Myanmar-based scam gang was widely publicised in China and was said to have led to many tour cancellations.

Mr Suriya said he had asked all agencies to facilitate travel in all dimensions, especially safety and timely services using modern technology.

He has asked AoT to coordinate with other agencies to increase manpower to provide services at all venues for both inbound and outbound passengers.

AoT president Kirati Kijmanawat said the company was prepared to handle the rise in flight and passenger numbers at its six international airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

He said 24,599 flights, or 2,460 a day on average, were expected during the period at the six airports. international airports between Jan 24 and Feb 2 are expected to total 4.03 million, or 403,182 people a day on average.