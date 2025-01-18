Police seek duo linked to blast that killed two officers

Listen to this article

The bodies of two border patrol police — Pol Lt Col Suwit Chuaythewarit, 56, and his son, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Dome Chuaythewarit, 35 — killed in a bomb blast in Narathiwat province on Jan 14, are covered with Thai national flags. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Police have sought arrest warrants for two men suspected of planting a bomb that killed two border patrol police in Narathiwat last week, a source said on Saturday.

Tests on DNA collected from the crime scene showed the DNA matched the suspects in other security cases linked to southern violence.

The suspects have been identified as Abdulloh Bula, 40, who is wanted in connection with 14 other security-related cases, and Abdulloh Samoh, 30, who faces an arrest warrant in one case.

The bomb attack took place in Sri Sakhon district in Narathiwat on Tuesday and killed Pol Lt Col Suwit Chuaythewarit, 56, and his son, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Dome Chuaythewarit, 35.

The attack was one of two major explosions that took place ahead of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s visit to the South. The other took place on Monday in tambon Ano Ru in Muang district of Pattani and injured six paramilitary rangers.

Early Saturday, two men threw pipe bombs at a border patrol base in tambon Krue Se in Muang district of Pattani and caused slight damage to the property, local authorities said.

The initial investigation found the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and hurled two bombs at the base. The first one was blocked by a protective net, prompting them to fire a second one which also was intercepted by the net.

The bombs exploded a minute after the attackers drove away. Since Jan 1, security authorities have reported 14 attacks.