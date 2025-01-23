Online TM6 form for visitors to Thailand coming on May 1

Tourism ministry ready to promote new system but 300-baht tourism fee might be delayed

Tourists walk through the arrivals hall at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is preparing to promote the online TM6 immigration form, which will be compulsory for all foreign arrivals entering Thailand as of May 1, though the government is reluctant to start collecting the 300-baht tourism fee this year.

TM6 immigration forms were temporarily suspended by the cabinet on April 15, 2024.

When the suspension period ends on April 30 this year, a digital version of the TM6 will replace the paper-based one, said Natthriya Thaweevong, the ministry’s permanent secretary.

She said the online form is expected to help track tourists while they are in Thailand, increasing confidence in safety as the country combats negative perceptions.

This week the ministry held an internal meeting and invited the Immigration Bureau to demonstrate the online system.

It will also hold a meeting on Jan 31 with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, airlines, hotels and tour agencies, to learn more about the online form and help to publicise the process to foreigners.

Mongkon Wimonrat, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, said the government would prioritise the digital TM6 before adopting other types of entry screening planned earlier to prevent confusion among tourists.

He said the online TM6 applies only to foreign arrivals. The free online form will be compulsory for all arrivals by air, land and sea, said Mr Mongkon.

The cabinet is expected to approve the scheme next month to allow related parties to prepare, he said.

A source at the ministry who requested anonymity said that with the online TM6 form coming soon, there is a greater likelihood the 300-baht tourism fee will be postponed.

The government wants the TM6 process to operate without any problems, and it could take months or a even a year until the system runs smoothly, said the source.

As the country copes with news regarding illicit networks using Thailand as a transit hub to neighbouring countries, the government may believe now is an inappropriate time to start collecting the fee, added the source.

Implementing another pre-screening measure, such as an electronic travel authorisation, which some countries have used to enabled visa-free travellers to gain approval prior to arriving in the country, would also be delayed to pave the way for the online TM6 process to operate smoothly, said the source.