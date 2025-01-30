Activist group seeks referendum on casinos

Listen to this article

Gambling chips are seized following a raid on a casino in Nonthaburi province in March last year. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

A civil network has launched a signature-collection campaign to seek a referendum on whether legalised casinos should be allowed in the country.

Thanakorn Komkris, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, said the network aims to gather at least 50,000 signatures to seek a referendum to gauge public opinion.

Previously, the foundation launched an online petition asking people if they support the Entertainment Complex Bill which the ruling Pheu Thai Party is trying to pass.

So far, more than 70,000 people have signed against the bill, Mr Thanakorn said.

He said the network viewed legalising casinos as a key issue that is likely detrimental to the public, thus warranting a referendum where people can decide whether the project should go ahead or stop.

The bill will be tabled before parliament. If endorsed, several casino-entertainment complexes will be allowed to open nationwide.

''While the government does not think this is a major issue, the public thinks otherwise as it will have wider social impacts on future generations," he said.

When the 50,000 signatures are gathered, they will be submitted, along with a petition seeking the referendum, to the Election Commission (EC).

The poll agency will then verify the qualifications of those who signed the petition -- a process that can take up to 30 days.

After that, the EC will forward the information to the cabinet through its secretariat, Mr Thanakorn said.

Citing the Referendum Act, he said the cabinet has no power to reject the petition and all it can do is to acknowledge it and fix the date for a referendum.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai previously shrugged off calls for a referendum on the bill.

He said while the government welcomes opinions on its policies, any delay could come at a cost to the economy.

These entertainment complexes are an important part of the government's economic stimulus, he said.

The government has given the Council of State, the government's legal arm, 50 days to finish reviewing the entertainment complex bill before forwarding it to the House for deliberation.

It insists no referendum is needed because the policy has already been approved by parliament.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, the council's secretary-general, said earlier the government has emphasised this bill must be treated as urgent, stressing the 50-day maximum review period, which was agreed upon in principle by the cabinet.

Asked whether a referendum would be held to gauge public opinion, he said that is for the government to decide.

If it thinks the bill poses any threat, it may consider this, he noted.