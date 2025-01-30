Thailand imposes burning ban to curb PM2.5 pollution

The Bhumibol Bridge is seen amid air pollution during sunrise, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 26, 2025. (Reuters photo)

The government has announced a “no-burn” measure in a bid to control air pollution, with punishment lined up for violators.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the ban follows a forecast of stagnant air circulation that will last until Feb 3, worsening the PM2.5 situation.

To mitigate pollution at its origins, Mr Jirayu, an adviser to the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee, said the committee ordered a nationwide burning ban while elevating related measures in areas with high pollution.

Local authorities are instructed to enforce the order strictly and regularly report on the progress to the committee, said Mr Jirayu.

The committee also ordered the Public Health Ministry to deploy emergency medical teams to support people in high-risk groups, including babies and toddlers, the elderly, pregnant women, people suffering from respiratory conditions and heart disease patients, Mr Jirayu said.

According to the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee, the country’s highest levels of PM2.5 concentration were reported in Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Nonthaburi, Saraburi, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakorn, and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The Public Health Ministry recently provided 1.1 million N95-type masks to the public. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) also handed out 377,000 masks to people in high-risk groups.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s House meeting, opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut questioned the government’s decentralisation initiative for pollution protection. He said the Pheu Thai-led government failed every indicator in pollution control.

Mr Natthaphong questioned the government’s 620-million-baht central budget allocation for forest fire management in 1,800 sites in 14 provinces. Only 90 sites have been allocated with the budget, while several other provinces with high forest fire risk were not included in the budget plan.

Representing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Prasert Jantararuangtong said that part of the budget has been allocated to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigations to organise preventive training for officers countrywide.