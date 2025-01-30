Five Thai released hostages in Israeli territory, military says

Listen to this article

Wiwwaro Sriaoun, 53, mother of Thai hostage Watchara Sriaoun who was captured during the deadly Oct 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, reacts with her relative as her son is released from Gaza, at her house in Kut Yang village, Udon Thani province, Thailand on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

JERUSALEM - Two Israeli and five Thai hostages released by Palestinian militants in Gaza are now in Israeli territory, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

It identified the five Thai nationals as Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakhan, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat and Rumnao Surasak.

The military said that they will be met by Thai government officials at its reception point at a base near Gaza.

According to AFP, Wiwwaeo Sriaoun, mother of Thai hostage Watchara Sriaoun, said "It is confirmed everyone, my son did not die. Thank you God," after she heard confirmation that her son Watchara Sriaoun had been freed.

"I will hug him when I see him. I want to see if his health is ok, I am worried about his health," she added.

"Thank you, thank you God he did not died. We trust in God."