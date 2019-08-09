Prayut makes it clear he won't resign

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha flashes the 'I Love You' sign during the opening of the Mo Chit-Ha Yaek Lat Phrao-Khu Khot extension of the BTS Green Line on Friday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ended speculation he might resign over his failure to recite the full oath of office before His Majesty the King.

"I'm still here. I'm not going anywhere," Gen Prayut said on Friday, when at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station for the opening of a BTS test run to Mor Chit station.

Speculation that he might resign was rife after the premier on Thursday apologised to cabinet ministers for reciting an incomplete oath of office during the cabinet swearing-in ceremony last month.

He told cabinet ministers, senior officials and state enterprise executives at the Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi on Thursday that he would take "sole responsibility'' for the matter. Gen Prayut had said earlier that his incomplete oath was unintentional.

Hours later, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat denied the prime minister had hinted at resigning when he said he would take "sole responsibility".