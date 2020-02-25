Students turn to campus flash rallies

Hundreds of students join the flash rally at Kasetsart University. (Twitter@TapVanutchaporn)

Pro-democracy students at more universities have turned to campus flash rallies to express their frustration at what they perceive as inequality and injustice.

The gathering came after the Constitutional Court dissolved the Future Forward Party over an “irregular” loan. The anti-establishment party won 6.3 million votes in the last election and was highly popular with young voters. Its banned leaders have vowed to continue their campaign outside Parliament for the reforms that Future Forward espouses.

On Tuesday evening, activities were planned by students at Mahidol University, Silpakorn University (Tha Phra), Chiang Mai University and Maejo University.

On Wednesday, students at Walailak University and Thammasat Lampang campus will follow suit.

Ramkhamhaeng University, Rangsit University and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang scheduled their activities on Thursday.

Each of these activities has its own colourful hashtag to facilitate online sharing.

The string of activities followed Saturday’s event where 500 students and people joined a rally at Thammasat University.

At Chulalongkorn on Monday, students led by those from the Faculty of Arts, gathered on campus at 5pm. They took turns taking the stage speaking.

“Who are we?” a speaker shouted. “We're the people”, others chanted.

After that, they lit 88 candles — the number of years Thailand has become a democractic country — and sang pro-democracy songs Saeng Dao Hang Sattha by Jit Pumisak, a young leftist scholar who was killed in 1966, and Do You Hear the People Sing? from the film Les Miserables.

At Kasetsart University about the same time on Monday, a large group of students and people gathered to issue a statement.

In it, they complained about the loss of freedom and about the injustice over the past five years, as well as the arbirtray appointments of cronies of the junta to key positions, which they described as its legacy.

“People are the owners of the country. Kasetsart is their tax.”

After the March 24, 2019 election, democracy remains unstable, the statement read. "Two parties were dissolved while those allied to the National Council for Peace and Order have never been prosecuted. The dignity of people continued to be undermined by arrests and efforts to muffle dissidents.

Under this “structural violence”, they urged freedom of political expression.

They also wanted the rewriting of the constitution by an elected body to give 100% of power to the people, a public hearing on the draft and a referendum to endorse it.

They want a remedy and people and end to injustice and trial, as well as the legacy of the coup by revoking all NCPO orders and announcements that infringe on the rights and power of the people.

They also pledge to join students from other universities.