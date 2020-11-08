Police fire water cannon at protesters

Protesters react after police fired water cannon at them at Sanam Luang on Sunday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Police have fired water cannon at anti-government protesters to prevent them from marching to the Royal Household Bureau at the Grand Palace.

Police briefly used water cannon when the protesters reached the area outside the Supreme Court building at Sanam Luang on their way to submit letters regarding reform of the monarchy. The letters, placed in giant mail boxes, were addressed to the bureau.

Police had set up a blockade outside the Supreme Court to prevent the demonstrators from advancing. After the water fusillade, police said they would not fire again as long as protesters stayed away from the barricade.

Many angered demonstrators then moved to the open space at Sanam Luang. Their leaders were negotiating with a police team led by Pol Lt Gen Phukphong Phongpetra to end the stalemate.

The decision to use water cannon came after police had warned protesters to stay at least 150m away from the building.