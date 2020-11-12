Hundreds pull support for iLaw bill

More than 700 people have withdrawn support for a charter amendment proposal sponsored by the Internet Dialogue on Law Reform (iLaw).

Ramet Rattanachaweng, secretary to parliament president Chuan Leekpai, said a total of 737 people have sent letters to parliament asking to have their names removed from the petition supporting the bill.

The iLaw's charter amendment draft was initially signed by 100,732 people when it was handed to the parliament president.

The names of the signatories were being verified for their authenticity with the deadline set for today.

Mr Ramet said the withdrawal of support was unlikely to affect the iLaw draft's passage through parliament. Under the charter, petition proposals require the support of at least 50,000 people to be deliberated by parliament.

Mr Chuan will meet government, opposition and Senate representatives to discuss when the iLaw draft will be put on the agenda, he said.

Discussing a motion signed by 72 senators and Palang Pracharath Part MPs on Monday seeking a Constitutional Court review of three charter amendment drafts, Mr Ramet said it was being reviewed by legal experts to determine if parliament can proceed. If so, the motion would be put on the agenda for a vote.

The three bills were submitted by government parties, the opposition, and iLaw.

They sought changes to Section 256 to pave the way for a charter drafting assembly to draw up a new charter. The motion's signatories said they were concerned the drafts may be unconstitutional.

Democrat deputy leader Ongart Khlampaiboon yesterday criticised the motion, saying it could compromise ongoing efforts to resolve the political conflict and might also create distrust. He insisted the bill sponsored by the government parties was constitutional.