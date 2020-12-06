After Prayut's clearance, politics to remain contentious: Nida Poll

Although Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been cleared by the Constitutional Court over his continued occupancy of a military residence after retirement, the country's politics will remain contentious, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 3-4 on 1,315 people aged 18 and above of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the country's politics after the Constitutional Court on Dec 2 found Gen Prayut not guilty of conflicts of interest for continuing to live in a military residence after his retirement.

Asked what they thought the political situation would be like after the court's ruling which enables Gen Prayut to remain as prime minister, the responses varied:

- 27.38% said the situation would be more contentious, and worrying;

- 22.89% believed it would continue to be as contentious as before, and not worrying;

- 17.64% said it would be even more contentious, but not worrying;

- 17.49% believed it would be as contentious as before and worrying;

- 6.85% thought the situation would calm down;

- 6.46% said there was nothing to worry about; and

- 1.29% had no answer or were not interested.

Asked whether they thought the People's Group would step up its protests since the court's ruling goes against its pressure for Gen Prayut to resign, the responses also varied:

- 35.13% believed the group would step up the protests, but would not be able to pressure the government to yield to its demand;

- 29.36% thought the protests would not be escalated and the group would not be able put pressure on the government;

- 12.17% said the group would step up its protests and the government would yield to its demand;

- 8.21% said the group would scale down its protests and would not be able to pressure the government to yield to its demand;

- 7.45% believed the group would not step up its protests, but would be able to make the government yield to its demand;

- 2.43% thought the group would scale down its protest but would be able to make the government yield to its demand;

- 5.25% had no answer or were not interested.