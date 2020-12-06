Protests to continue or increase after Prayut's clearance: poll

Thais think politics will remain contentious and protests will continue at the same level or intensify after Prayut's clearance by Court, says Nida Poll. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Although Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been cleared by the Constitutional Court over his continued occupancy of a military residence after retirement, the country's politics will remain contentious, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 3-4 on 1,315 people aged 18 and above of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the country's politics after the Constitutional Court on Dec 2 found Gen Prayut not guilty of conflict of interest for continuing to live in a military residence after his retirement.

Asked what they thought the political situation would be like after the court's ruling, which enables Gen Prayut to remain as prime minister, the responses varied as follows:

- 27.38% said the situation would be more contentious and a cause for concern;

- 22.89% believed it would continue to be as contentious as before, but no great cause for concern;

- 17.64% said it would be even more contentious, but no great cause for concer;

- 17.49% believed it would be as contentious as before and a cause for concern;

- 6.85% thought the situation would become more calm;

- 6.46% said there was nothing to worry about;

- 1.29% had no answer or were not interested.

Asked whether they thought the People's Group would step up its protests since the court's ruling means its demands for Gen Prayut to resign have been stymied, the responses varied as follows:

- 35.13% believed the group would step up the protests, but would not be able to pressure the government to yield to its demands;

- 29.36% thought the protests would not be escalated and the group would not be able put pressure on the government;

- 12.17% said the group would step up its protests and the government would yield to its demands;

- 8.21% said the group would scale down its protests and would not be able to pressure the government to yield to its demands;

- 7.45% believed the group would not step up its protests, but would be able to make the government yield to its demands;

- 2.43% thought the group would scale down its protests but would be able to make the government yield to its demands;

- 5.25% had no answer or were not interested.