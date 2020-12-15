National unity panel takes shape

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai

The proposed national unity panel is taking shape with the government, the Senate and political parties expected to submit the lists of their representatives within this week, parliament president Chuan Leekpai said on Monday.

The parliament president said he hopes to see the panel hold its first meeting before the end of the year and will today hold talks with the opposition leader to clarify the task of the unity panel and convince his camp to join the process after some opposition parties expressed a reluctance to come on board and criticised the committee's composition as unfair.

"I will explain all this. The panel is tasked with mobilising ideas and finding solutions. The committee members are not there to vote to find a winner," he said.

Mr Chuan said he hopes the opposition parties will join the process because they have vast experience and their input will be useful.

He pointed out that the committee is part of the conflict mitigation process and said there is no guarantee it can put an end to the conflict.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the opposition Seri Ruam Thai Party, on Monday slammed the panel structure, saying the committee is made up mostly of government affiliates.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth also accused Mr Chuan of lacking political neutrality and insisted his party did not want anything to do with the national reconciliation committee.

The proposed committee will comprise 21 members from seven groups: two representatives each from the government, government MPs, opposition MPs, senators, the protest group, as well as other concerned groups, and nine highly regarded academics and experts.

Meanwhile, anti-government protest leader Anon Nampa reported to Bang Pho police on Monday to acknowledge another lese majeste charge under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, this time in connection with the rally in front of parliament, near Kiakkai intersection, on Nov 17.

He was accompanied by Pongsit Namuangrak from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre.

Mr Anon said he was reporting in response to a summons he had been expecting from Bang Pho police after already receiving four separate summonses on the same charge.

Further similar charges would not be a surprise, he claimed, adding that the protest leaders were prepared for a legal battle.

Mr Anon said more demonstrations would be held next year and the tone would be stronger to reflect the people's state of mind concerning the state of the economy and politics in the country.

Their three core demands would remain unchanged -- the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, rewriting of the constitution and reform of the royal institution.

He said this year's rallies were the prelude to a long struggle.