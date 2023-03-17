Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai voter attitudes surveyed
Thailand
Politics

Thai voter attitudes surveyed

published : 17 Mar 2023 at 09:23

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

While Thai people's faith in democracy has declined over the past 20 years, they believe it will one day turn around and improve, according to academics at the King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI).

At the KPI Election Forum on Thursday, Thawilwadee Bureekul, deputy secretary-general of the KPI, unveiled the results of a survey on the behaviour and attitudes of Thai voters.

She said the information came from two sources -- questionnaires sent to samples of voters aged 18 and older nationwide late last year, which were part of the Asian Barometer Survey, and a study on voter behaviour, with more than 30,000 samples across the country, conducted in collaboration with the National Statistical Office.

Regarding people's understanding of politics, most respondents were not convinced that they will be able to have a participatory role in politics or influence the government, Ms Thawilwadee said, adding such beliefs have been around for 20 years.

The survey also found that people have become less satisfied with democracy, though they still favour democracy over other forms of government, she said.

Ratchawadee Sangmahamad, an academic at the KPI's Research and Development Office, said that the Pheu Thai Party, the Palang Pracharath Party and the Democrat Party were best at publicising their policies for the upcoming elections.

As part of that, the use of social media is playing a greater role in election campaigns, Ms Ratchawadee said.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the KPI's Office of Innovation for Democracy, said that in the next poll, political parties will have to rely on the clout of political clans in local areas, in addition to parties' popularity, to win constituency seats.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Locals firms prefer digital over virtual

Local banks are focusing on nudging their customers to digital platforms to grow services there, instead of applying for the central bank's upcoming virtual bank licence.

10:15
Property

GH Bank vows steady interest rates

Government Housing (GH) Bank plans to keep its mortgage interest rates steady until the middle of this year after a rate hike earlier this year, says president Chatchai Sirilai.

10:13
World

Cyclone Freddy death toll in Malawi hits 326

BLANTYRE (MALAWI): The death toll in Malawi from Cyclone Freddy has risen to 326, the country's president said Thursday, bringing the total number of victims across southern Africa to more than 400 since February.

09:45