Pita announces 8-party coalition plan

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, centre, holds a press conference with leaders of seven other potential coalition parties to announce their agreement to form the new government on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has announced a plan to be elected as the new prime minister and form a coalition government, with the support from 313 MPs-elect from eight political parties.

Apart from MFP, the other seven allies include Pheu Thai, Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal), Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai (New Force) and Peu Thai Rumphlang.

Mr Pita and leaders of the coalition parties were present during the announcement at Okura Prestige Bangkok Hotel on Thursday.

“I would like to thank all the votes that people have given. They represent hope and a desire for change. The new government will work with honesty and be the government of all Thai people,” Mr Pita said.

All the coalition parties have agreed to support him as the next prime minister due to MFP's success in winning the most House seats, he said.

According to Mr Pita, the eight parties will work on a memorandum of understanding for government formation. The memorandum will outline guidelines for their collaboration and address national, political, economic and social crises.

The details of the MoU will be announced on May 22, which marks the ninth anniversary of the military coup d’état on May 22, 2014.

The parties will establish a working group to facilitate the transition from the caretaker government to the new administration. The working group will also consider the possibility of other political parties joining the coalition.

Mr Pita said that their 313 House MPs would be enough for the formation of the new government, while expressing his confidence that parliament will vote in favour of him becoming the 30th prime minister.

To win the vote, support from at least 376 House representatives and senators will be required. According to the constitution, 250 senators also have the right to vote for the prime minister, in addition to 500 House representatives.

Mr Pita declined to comment on the possibility of amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law. MFP has for years called for changes to the law, and the party has faced the stance significant criticism due to the protection of the royal institution.

Mr Pita said he was not concerned about any complaints on his qualifications.