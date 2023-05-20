Northeast pleased with MFP-led coalition - survey

Members of the Move Forward Party, with leader Pita Limjaroenrat in the middle, wave from an open-top vehicle on Ratchadamnoen Avenue near Democracy Monument, where they thanked supporters after the MFP scored a resounding victory in the May 14 election to become parliament’s largest party. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A majority of people in northeastern Thailand are satisfied with the formula for the formation of a coalition government led by Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat, according to a survey by E-Saan Poll.

The E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research (ECBER) of Khon Kaen University conducted the survey of 1,100 respondents aged 18 and over across 20 provinces in the Northeast.

The survey aimed to gauge the views of northeastern people on how they felt after learning about the outcome of the May 14 general election and which political parties they wanted to see in the next coalition government, Suthin Wianwiwat, head of the E-Saan Poll, said on Saturday.

Although most respondents supported the Pheu Thai Party in the general election, they backed Mr Pita as their top choice for prime minister, followed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Stretta Thavisin after the election results were known.

The survey showed more than 90% of the respondents were satisfied with political parties joining an alliance with the MFP to form a coalition government, said Mr Suthin.

Most respondents expressed their desire for political parties in the outgoing government to be in the opposition camp.

According to the survey, 80% of the respondents also wanted a people's constitution.

Concerning the MFP and Pheu Thai parties’ ability to garner enough votes from senators, 60% of the respondents were uncertain about their chances, while 40% expressed hope more senators would back Mr Pita’s bid for premier.

An MFP-led alliance has so far gathered 313 seats from eight parties, as they work to establish a government bloc. The next step is to secure at least 376 votes in the 750-seat parliament, which consists of 500 MPs and 250 junta-appointed senators.

On Friday, the one-member New Party accepted the invitation to join the alliance, becoming the ninth party to do so. It is currently waiting official confirmation from the MFP.

On Friday evening, Move Forward deputy leader Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, said the Chartpattanakla Party, with two House seats, had also agreed to join the coalition. This decision drew criticism from many MFP members and supporters, and the MFP later reversed its decision.

In the general election, the MFP won 151 House seats, including 32 out of 33 seats in Bangkok. The Phew Thai Party won the other seat.