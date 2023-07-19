Fair Party exhorts Pita not to give up

Fair Party secretary-general Kannavee Suebsang is embraced by Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as they and other key members of the coalition parties meet at Chez Miline restaurant in Dusit district of Bangkok on May 17 for talks on formation of the new government. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Kannavee Suebsang, the Fair Party's secretary-general and only MP, exhorted Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat not to give up and to eventually return to parliament with grace.

Mr Kannavee on Wednesday posted his message on his Facebook page, giving his moral support to the MFP leader after the Constitutional Court suspended Mr Pita from duty as an elected member of the House of Representatives.

“Elegance in Thai politics is the act of respecting the public’s vote and adhering to the law under true democracy.

“Don’t give in to obstacles that prevent the nation from freeing itself of the shackles that have held up the country’s democracy,

“Don’t stop because rules and regulations have been created to favour authoritarianism and that put a halt to the development of the country, which is truly owned by the people.

“I offer encouragement to Pita Limjaroenrat. Suspension from duty is just temporary, then come back gracefully. People still want a true democracy,’’ said Mr Kannavee, whose party is one of the eight coalition allies led by the MFP.

His message was posted after the charter court temporaily suspended the MFP leader, party-list MP and candidate for prime minister from his duties as an MP.

The Constitutional Court accepted a petition from the Election Commission (EC) seeking a judicial ruling on the MFP leader's eligibility for political office over his former shareholding in defunct media company iTV Plc.

The suspension order was issued as the elected House and the appointed Senate were sitting in joint session on Wednesday to elect the country’s 30th prime minister. It was the second round of voting after Mr Pita, whose party won the most seats in the May 14 general election, 151, failed to secure the required majority last Thursday.

The 42-year-old MFP leader was re-nominated on Wednesday amid opposition from the military-appointed senators and MPs outside the eight-party alliance.