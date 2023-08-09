EC rejects calls to dissolve PT, MFP, PPRP: source

The Election Commission (EC)'s headquarters. The Pheu Thai, Move Forward, and Palang Pracharath parties have been spared the prospect of forcible dissolution as the EC dismissed three petitions seeking this due to their alleged violation of the law, a source said on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pheu Thai, Move Forward (MFP) and Palang Pracharath (PPRP) parties have been spared the prospect of forcible dissolution as the Election Commission (EC) dismissed three petitions seeking this due to their alleged violation of the law, a source said on Wednesday.

EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee, in his capacity as the EC's political registrar, has decided to halt the investigation related to a petition calling for their dissolution filed by Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on law, justice and human rights.

Mr Sonthiya accused Pheu Thai of allowing former prime minister -- and ex-party leader -- Thaksin Shinawatra to gain control over the party. Thaksin is considered an outsider under the organic law on political parties, which prohibits a party from being knowingly influenced by such a figure.

Mr Sonthiya cited various events he believed to be evidence of the party's willingness to be politically influenced by Thaksin, including a speech made to its supporters during an election event by Paetongtarn Shinawatra during which she made it clear that Pheu Thai aimed to win the May 14 election so it could then bring Thaksin home. Thaksin has since given a date for his return, but postponed it.

Ms Paetorntarn is the party's chief adviser on public participation and innovation, one of its three prime ministerial candidates, and Thaksin's daughter. Her trip to meet her father and aunt -- Yingluck Shinawatra, another fugitive former prime minister and Thaksin's younger sister -- in Hong Kong late last year was also cited by Mr Sonthiya as evidence of Pheu Thai's alleged misconduct.

But Mr Sawang found the evidence insufficient to convince him Pheu Thai had violated the organic law, the source said.

Another petition filed by Mr Sonthiya against the MFP for "provoking unrest" with its rallies was also rejected by Mr Sawang, the source added.

Mr Sawang also dismissed a petition by political activist Ekachai Hongkangwan that was seeking to dissolve the PPRP for failing to implement all of its key policies.