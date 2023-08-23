Srettha royally appointed as PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pays his respects to a portrait of His Majesty the King during a ceremony to mark his royal appointment to the office of prime minister at the headquarters of the Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday evening. (Pool photo)

New Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday pledged to bring unity to Thailand and promote policies that would solve crises and move the country forward.

Mr Srettha made the pledge after receiving the royal command appointing him the country’s 30th prime minister, vowing to work at his best with transparency and morality for the public interest.

The nationally televised appointment ceremony started slightly after 6pm at the headquarters of the Pheu Thai Party, which leads the new 11-party coalition government. House secretary-general Pornpit Phetcharoen delivered the written royal command announcing the appointment.

She then announced that His Majesty the King had appointed Mr Srettha as prime minister as he had received a majority vote from a joint sitting of the House and the Senate on Tuesday.

Mr Srettha then paid his respects to a portrait of His Majesty the King and made some brief remarks.

The former property tycoon said that he would do his best to serve the public interest, all royal commands and uphold all the aspects of the constitution.

He thanked House representatives, senators, Thai people, government officials, police, the military and all organisations for their support. He also expressed his gratitude to the coalition parties, the civil sector and the private sector for their confidence in him.

“I will work with determination, morality and honesty for the public interest,” Mr Srettha said. ”The four years from now will be four years of change. Thailand is at a turning point and needs urgent solutions to economic, public, security and international issues.”

He promised to push for macroeconomic and household development alike, ensure transparent national administration, adhere to monetary and financial discipline, respect laws and rules and promote public participation and inclusiveness.

“The government of the Pheu Thai Party will work hard to bring prosperity to all groups of Thai people equally and make the country the land of happiness. I will work tirelessly,” Mr Srettha said.



