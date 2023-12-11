House panel hearing Thursday on Thaksin's prolonged hospital stay

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to supporters at Don Mueang airport when he returned on Aug 22. He was then with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is now the leader of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The House committee on police affairs will on Thursday consider a complaint questioning former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's continuing stay in the Police General Hospital after being sentenced to a prison term.

Deputy chairman Nathapong Sumanoham, of the opposition Move Forward Party, on Monday confirmed the issue was on the agenda for Thursday's meeting.

The committee, chaired by Democrat MP Chaichana Dejdecho, will hear from representatives of the Department of Corrections, the Justice Ministry and Police General Hospital, Mr Nathapong said.

Thaksin returned to the country on Aug 22 after more than 15 years of self-exile abroad.

He was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison in three cases - later reduced to one year under a royal pardon - for abuse of authority and conflict of interest while serving as premier prior to 2006.

He was admitted to Police General Hospital on the night of Aug 22, 13 hours after he first entered prison, and he has not left there.

The Royal Thai Police and the Department of Corrections have denied giving the convict any privileged treatment.