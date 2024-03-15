Thaksin deluged by supporters at Chiang Mai market

Thaksin Shinawatra is warmly welcomed by supporters during a visit to Waroros Market in Chiang Mai's Muang district on Friday. (Photo: Panumet Tanruksa)

"We love Thaksin. We love Thaksin," thousands of people chanted soon after former convicted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived at Waroros Market in Chiang Mai on Friday.

The most popular market in the northern city was packed by Thaksin's supporters who waited to greet him for his first return to the home province in 17 years.

The chants continued as he walked inside the market, while bodyguards cleared the way for him to get up close and have a chance for selfies with his supporters.

The former police officer turned telecommunications tycoon was accompanied by his family members, including his youngest daughter, Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn.

Many invited him to stop at their shops, saying, "Mr Prime Minister, this way please."

"I am ecstatic," said a seller of Thong Muan, a Thai rolled wafer, after Thaksin bought 10 packs from her.

The visit to the market followed a trip to pay homage to Doi Suthep Stupa, a landmark of the northern province, where he was also welcomed by supporters waiting for him at the temple.

Waroros was one of the spots in his tight itinerary during his three-day visit to his native province. Other places in Friday's itinerary included a visit to the cemetery of his parents in Mae On district and a trip to Wat Rong Tham Samakkee in San Kamphaeng district to pay respects to the charred remains kept in the family's gravesite.

The 74-year-old former Manchester City owner received the green light from the Probation Department to travel to Chiang Mai after a request to seek alternative medical treatment and pay respects to his ancestors. He is still on parole due to his age and reportedly multiple illnesses, although he did not spend a single day in jail after returning to serve the sentence in August.

Those health concerns were cited when prison officials approved his transfer to Police General Hospital just hours after his sentence officially began.

Political pundits interpreted the visit as having political purposes, especially after Pheu Thai was swept by the Move Forward Party in the general election last year. Pheu Thai won only two seats, while Move Forward gained seven and the Palang Pracharath Party gained one.

"I think Thaksin wants to use Chiang Mai to rebuild a direct connection with supporters in the province by bypassing the party and MPs," Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch and former political scientist at Chulalongkorn University, told Voice TV.

On Thursday, Thaksin paid respect to the City Pillar Shrine in Bangkok, before leaving for Chiang Mai.