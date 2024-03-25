Senators size up targets

Senators attend a session at parliament. (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The overlapping claims area (OCA) in the Gulf of Thailand claimed by Thailand and Cambodia, the government's digital-wallet project and the treatment of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be among topics for a general debate by the Senate on Monday.

A general debate without a vote can be lodged under Section 153 of the constitution.

It will be the last mission of the 250 senators appointed by the now-defunct coup-makers, the National Council for Peace and Order, to keep the government in check before its five-year term ends on May 11.

During their five-year tenure, the senators have never before exercised their right to lodge such a debate. The first comes on Monday; it is also the first since the Pheu Thai Party took office.

However, observers say the debate may not offer much excitement as it has been in the works for some time.

The general debate will take 15 hours. The senators will be allocated 11 hours and 30 minutes to grill the government and cabinet ministers will be given three hours to explain.

Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn said he will raise the issue regarding the OCA, which is one of the policies the government announced in parliament.

The OCA, which covers a 26,000-square-kilometre area claimed by both countries, is believed to be an area rich in fossil-fuel sources.

Several rounds of talks on the joint development of energy resources have been held previously, but no progress was made due to the dispute over the maritime territory in the OCA.

Mr Kamnoon said he will debate on how negotiations on the issue should be held to ensure maximum benefits for the country.

He said Thailand and Cambodia should focus on sharing benefits during the talks, rather than the boundary issue.

According to sources, other issues to be raised during the debate will include the government's handling of economic problems.

The senators will also target the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, the flagship policy of the Pheu Thai-led government to stimulate the economy, which would see 10,000 baht handed out to about 50 million Thais.

The scheme has not been implemented yet, as the National Anti-Corruption Commission recently sounded various concerns over the scheme.

The legality of the scheme has been called into question as the government plans to request a 500-billion-baht loan to fund it, which goes against Pheu Thai's election campaign promise that it will not resort to taking out loans.

The Senate will also grill the Pheu Thai-led government over its treatment of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha earlier said the grilling of the cabinet would focus on the parole granted to Thaksin by the Ministry of Justice and how the ministry allowed him to be kept in hospital detention until his release on parole.

Mr Kittisak said all senators who have signed up for the debate are more than ready to question the government about its controversial handling of the Thaksin case, and none of them are afraid of facing a libel suit.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Sunday said Thaksin is an outsider so the senators should not discuss his personal matters during the debate.

"Thaksin has no influence over the government. Therefore, the senators should not speak about him during the debate,'' Mr Phumtham said, adding he hopes members of the Upper House will offer information that is useful to the government.