MFP to receive online gambling dossier on police chief

Lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd (left) presents documents relating to alleged police corruption to Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy head of the Central Investigation Bureau, at the bureau last week. (Photo supplied)

Well-known lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd is scheduled to submit information to the Move Forward Party (MFP) on Monday about alleged bribery involving online gambling networks, national police chief Torsak Sukvimol and his wife.

Mr Sittra, secretary-general of the Foundation of People's Lawyers, said he provided the same information and other documents related to the case to the national police's Anti-Corruption Division on Sunday.

He told reporters after that he had also met Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, to ask him to investigate a financial transaction allegedly linked to high-rank police officers ranging from colonels to generals.

Mr Sittra said he will on Monday meet MFP leader Chaithawat Tulathon in parliament to study the case and determine whether the issue can be raised during a general debate on April 3 and 4.

A plan to file a report with Tao Poon police against Pol Gen Torsak, his wife and two alleged mule account owners for money laundering charges is also in place, he said.

He said questions were raised after the discovery of a connection between Pol Sen Sgt Maj Apichart Suwanphet and Pol Lt Col Surakun Thansiridamrong, two close aides of the national police chief, and the gambling networks.

Responding to a question that Pol Gen Torsak had dropped a defamation charge against Mr Sittra, the lawyer said: "They might be concerned that I will request some important documents. They decided to drop the charge, so I will not be able to request any document through the court.

"However, it is their right to drop the lawsuit," he added. "I will proceed with the plan to file a complaint with the police and call on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to urgently deal with the graft.

"I insist there is no such secret deal and everything will go as planned," he said.

The case drew public attention after Mr Sittra held a press conference on Tuesday, saying he could link the national police chief and his close aides to a gambling network.

Mr Sittra also uploaded a photo of Pol Gen Torsak meeting a monk at a temple in Chachoengsao on Dec 17, 2022, and claimed the chief had donated a lump sum from a mule account.