Boong's kin get late activist's medical data

Netiporn "Boong" Sanesangkhom

Relatives of Netiporn "Boong" Sanesangkhom have finally been given a copy of the late activist's medical records by the Department of Corrections (DoC), the department said on Monday.

According to Weerada Kongthanakulroj, the lawyer representing the late activist's sister, the family had repeatedly pleaded to see the records, which contain details of Boong's condition in the days leading up to her death.

She said that since the time the family first asked to see Boong's medical records, the department had delayed handing them over at least seven times.

According to a post on DoC’s Facebook page, Netiporn’s medical records were given to her family’s lawyer on Monday morning.

DoC officials also took members of the press on a tour of the Medical Correctional Hospital, where the late activist was treated before she died, the post said.

Netiporn was transferred from the Medical Correctional Hospital to Thammasat University Hospital on March 8 to be treated for acidosis and potassium depletion.

Thammasat University Hospital said on March 27 that Netiporn could be discharged as her condition had improved.

However, she died from a heart attack at Thammasat University Hospital on May 14.

Known as a core leader of the Thalu Wang protest group, Netiporn had been imprisoned at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution since Jan 26, after her bail was revoked in connection with a lese-majeste charge.

She died after carrying out a hunger strike for 110 days while in detention.