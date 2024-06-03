Pheu Thai MP to speed up amnesty 'for the young, not Thaksin'

Thaksin Shinawatra is swamped by supporters as he enters the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in March. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A Pheu Thai MP on the House committee on amnesty legislation said on Monday he would try to speed up passage of an amnesty bill to benefit the young, not former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

List MP Cherdchai Tantisirin said he would propose at a Pheu Thai meeting that party MPs quickly submit an amnesty bill to help those young people prosecuted for alleged lese majeste.

He denied the move was intended to help Thaksin, who faces prosecution under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law. Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the leader of Pheu Thai.

"We are concerned about the young, the people of the new generation, who are in jail. Some of them have died. We must hurry and help our young people. Differences of opinion should be acknowledged, but should not develop into open conflict," Dr Cherdchai said.

"Many young people face prosecution under Section 112. They will be freed, so they can study and live a normal life," he said.

Those who were convicted of lese majeste should be pardoned, and suspects should be freed from prosecution, he said.

Dr Cherdchai agreed the move could be criticised by some as an attempt to help Thaksin.

The attorney-general last week decided to indict Thaksin for lese majeste over comments made during a media interview in Seoul, South Korea, in 2015. He is due to report to formally hear the charge on June 18.