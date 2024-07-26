'No place like home' as Thaksin turns 75

Thaksin Shinawatra is crowded by supporters after arriving at the Pheu Thai Party's headquarters on March 26, 2024. He turns 75 on Friday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

All roads led to Thaksin Shinawatra's family mansion in Bangkok on Friday as the convicted former prime minister celebrated his 75th birthday.

Pheu Thai Party leader and his daughter, Paetongtarn, arrived at the Ban Chan Song La residence in Soi Charan Sanitwong 71 off Charan Sanitwong Road in Bang Phlad district in the morning. Selected guests started to enter the home to celebrate his birthday.

Reporters and cameramen were not permitted inside, and event organisers showed them shirts featuring Thaksin's picture and the message: "75, No Place Like Home."

A shirt featuring Thaksin Shinawatra's picture and the message: "75, No Place Like Home."

His supporters took to social media to send him birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday the prime minister, who is always in the hearts of all Thais," Pheu Thai list MP and former chief government whip Adisorn Piengkes posted on short-video platform TikTok.

A video shared on TikTok by @bew_wang85 showed King Power chief executive officer Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha hosting a party for himself and the former prime minister at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Wednesday, as the two billionaires share the same birthday but were born in different years.

Attendees at the celebration included Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and Palang Pracharath Party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow. Last weekend, Thaksin and Mr Anutin were spotted playing golf together at a resort in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Thaksin's birthday celebration at Ban Chan Song La on Friday was his first in Thailand since returning to the kingdom in August after 17 years of self-imposed exile.

When he visited his home province in Chiang Mai in March, he told supporters, "Happiness is at home."