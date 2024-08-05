Handout scheme to proceed regardless of PM's fate

Srettha: Confident ahead of verdict

The implementation of the 10,000-baht digital money handout scheme will not depend on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's fate, as it has already been declared in parliament and must be implemented no matter what, the government insisted on Sunday.

Mr Srettha's job is on the line, as he faces possible dismissal if the Constitutional Court rules that his decision to appoint ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a PM's Office Minister in the last cabinet reshuffle is a violation of the charter.

The motion to dismiss the prime minister was submitted by a group of 40 senators who said Pichit should not have even been considered for the position, given he had been convicted for contempt of court for attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials back in 2008, when he represented former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in a controversial land case.

Despite the possibility of dismissal, both Mr Srettha and PM's Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai on Sunday rejected claims the policy will not be implemented if the court moves to dismiss Mr Srettha as PM on Aug 14.

Mr Srettha on Sunday advised the public not to fall for such rumours, saying no matter what the court decides on Aug 14, the digital handout scheme will continue as planned. "Those who still have doubts over this stimulus programme should seek out further information through the 1111 hotline, instead of believing rumours which are circulating online right now," he said.

He said he had asked with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to deal with the rising number of malicious rumours relating to the digital handout scheme.

Ms Jiraporn, who is also a deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, said the government is confident of Mr Srettha's chances of surviving the test, before reiterating the policy will be implemented, regardless of the court's decision.

She noted the motion to increase the budget for the current fiscal year by 122 billion baht to partially fund the scheme was approved by the House last week. "Honestly, Pheu Thai isn't preparing to find anyone to replace Mr Srettha," she said.

"All the party is focusing on now is implementing its policies, in particular the digital handout scheme, to help people deal with problems they are encountering."

In another development, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai called off the registration of shops keen to take part in the digital handout scheme, which was set to begin on Monday. He said the government needs to focus on the registration of other eligible recipients for now.