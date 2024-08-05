Possible Move Forward dissolution worries Thai senators

Thai senator Nantana Nantavaropas

A group of senators has voiced concerns about the potential dissolution of the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP), saying Thailand’s democracy may take a step backwards.

Sen Nantana Nantavaropas, a leading member of the so-called New Breed group, said on Monday that concern exists not only among the Thai public but also within the international community.

According to Ms Nantana, their point of contention is that a public agency should not have the power to disband a political party and shape the country’s political landscape.

She said she felt the upper chamber should make a statement on the issue and called on fellow senators who agreed with her group to sign in support of the idea.

She added that the statement conveys the message that the Senate does not endorse allowing a public agency to direct the country’s politics or disband a party that has public support.

Sen Angkhana Neelapaijit said that political parties should not need to be dissolved in a democratic system.

Meanwhile, Democrat member Rachada Dhnadirek warned diplomats from 18 countries, who recently met with MFP members that their comments regarding the MFP dissolution case could be seen as interference in the country’s judicial process. She said the case against the MFP was based on factual and legal evidence and the party had submitted its defence without any interference.

The diplomats’ remarks about the prospect of the party being disbanded did not adhere to proper manner while Thailand never acted in a way that would show disrespect for their judicial process, Rachada Dhnadirek ex-deputy vice chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

She also said the Foreign Ministry should take action to protect the country’s judicial process.