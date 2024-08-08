PM plays down foreign concerns over Move Forward ruling

Move Forward MPs display the three-finger salute in parliament after the Constitutional Court ordered the party’s dissolution on Wednesday. All 143 of the party’s MPs are expected to move to a new party to be announced on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday acknowledged concerns expressed by other countries about the court-ordered dissolution of the Move Forward Party, but insisted that Thailand is a free and democratic nation that is not swayed by foreign influence.

Thailand is capable of addressing its internal affairs without external influence, he said in response to questions about a statement issued by the US State Department after the Constitutional Court ruling on Wednesday.

“I am certain that all Thai people understand we will not allow a foreign nation to interfere with our sovereignty,” Mr Srettha told reporters.

“While I prefer not to say ‘interference’, I see it more as a recommendation, and we must all navigate this fragile world together.”

The prime minister said he would be meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss a response to the statement, with appropriate wording that respected the goodwill of the US.

Following the court’s ruling that Move Forward’s efforts to change the lese-majeste law posed a threat to the monarchy and national security, Mr Srettha said that while the reaction of the party might have been strong, he does not believe its intentions were to cause conflict among the public.

“I understand that (Move Forward) was only indicating its stance in the matter and resolve to continue to play a part in the political arena,” said the prime minister.

He expressed confidence that Move Forward would respect the court ruling and proceed accordingly.

Mr Srettha said he had met with security officials to discuss potential demonstrations that might arise following the ruling, but no threats have been found.

When asked about the impending Constitution Court decision on his ethics case scheduled for Aug 14, Mr Srettha admitted to feeling a bit uneasy but confirmed that it would not affect his work.

The case involves the controversial appointment of politician Pichit Chuenban as a Prime Minister’s Office minister. Mr Pichit quickly resigned in an attempt to spare Mr Srettha any political fallout, but the court decided to go ahead with the case in any event.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court also said that foreign diplomats at any level must observe international etiquette while expressing opinions as all countries have their own laws, constitutions and regulations.

The US State Department said the court’s decision “jeopardises Thailand’s democratic progress and runs counter to the aspirations of the Thai people for a strong, democratic future”.

“The United States does not take a position in support of any political party, but as a close ally and friend with deep and enduring ties, we urge Thailand to take actions to ensure fully inclusive political participation, and to protect democracy and the freedoms of association and expression,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The European Union (EU) called the court ruling “a setback for political pluralism in Thailand”, noting that Move Forward placed first in the 2023 general election with 14 million votes out of 39 million.

“No democratic system can function without a plurality of parties and candidates,” said a statement issued by the European External Action Service press team.

Amnesty International issued a statement describing the court decision as “untenable” and said it showed that laws in Thailand were being used to intimidate critics. The Asian Forum for Human Rights said it posed “serious risks to democratic principles”.