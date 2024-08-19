Fight must go on, despite obstacles

The new leader of the People's Party pledges to carry on with MFP's mission, saying dissolution will not dampen efforts to transform the country

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut was suddenly thrust into the spotlight when he was appointed to lead the newly-formed People's Party (PP).

The PP was established on Aug 9, two days after the Constitutional Court moved to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP) and ban 11 of its executive members from politics for 10 years over its stance on the monarchy, which it said jeopardised national security.

The 37-year-old was named PP leader despite earlier reports suggesting deputy MFP leader, Sirikanya Tansakul, would take the helm, as she wasn't banned from participating in politics by the court.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Mr Natthaphong said the main challenge is securing over half of the House seats in the next election, which would enable it to form a single-party government and continue MFP's struggle.

RAPID RISE

Mr Natthaphong attributed his quick rise in Thailand's political scene to the court's decisions to dissolve PP's predecessors -- the Future Forward Party (FFP) and the MFP.

He began his political career in 2019 with the FFP, a year before it was disbanded by the Constitutional Court for violating election laws on donations to political parties.

Despite his rapid ascendancy to the party's leadership, the computer engineering graduate from Chulalongkorn University insisted he is the "real leader" of the party, saying he has been told to continue its predecessors' mission in the next elections.

He said if he's deemed ready to be the party's prime ministerial candidate in the next polls, he will happily rise to the challenge.

"The challenge now is how to expand our support base to elevate our party's position.

"Even though we came first in last year's poll, we must do better in the next election," he said.

LOCAL FOCUS

Under his leadership, the PP will concentrate its efforts on local politics, he said, adding the party must engage with rural voters in the same way the FFP and MFP engaged with its young, urban voters.

Local elections are as important as national polls and having the party representatives in local bodies is crucial to expanding the party stronghold especially in the next three years before the national polls, he said.

Mr Natthaphong said the fact the MFP won the most party-list votes in several provinces but lost out in the constituency voting showed how deeply entrenched the patronage system is in Thailand's society.

"By winning local elections and actively engaging with people, we can show them that a better quality of life can be achieved through policies alone, without having to rely on political patrons," he said.

He said the upcoming provincial administration organisation (PAO) election in Ratchaburi, which will be fought out by a candidate from PP and an "old power" group, will demonstrate his point.

S112 revision

When asked about the party's position on revising Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, he said the party stands by its principle that the law needs to be revised, but the method and details need to be further discussed.

He said he was not worried about lawsuits resulting from the party's stance on the matter, saying the party is focusing on the bigger picture.

Despite having lost a significant number of key advisers, including Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and Pita Limjaroenrat, he said the party isn't short of capable and qualified members.

"There are many talented young people ready to step up and take on roles in the party. Being elected as MPs is just a means to an end ... a tool to drive and implement policies," he said.

"We can contribute in other ways after being stripped of the MP status while others take over our roles."

Mr Natthaphong said the party will be pushing two key issues: constitutional amendments, and a review of public independent organisations' power, specifically the Constitutional Court, to dissolve parties and probe the ethics of politicians.

As the opposition leader, he said the PP will intensify its scrutiny of the Pheu Thai-led government and urged the government to support bills proposed by the party.

However, he believed the political landscape won't change too much following the change of the prime minister from Srettha Thavisin to Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose appointment was royally endorsed yesterday.