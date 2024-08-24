Thaksin not in control: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, arrive at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok on Aug 18. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra brushed aside criticism that her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is wielding control over her and the new government.

She made the remarks on Friday after Thaksin spoke at an event called "Vision for Thailand 2024" on Thursday, attended by politicians, diplomats and investors. During the event, Thaksin came up with proposals to address the country's sluggish economy.

Asked if Thaksin's proposals during the event represent the policies of the new government, Ms Paetongtarn denied this, saying Thaksin does not hold any government office.

"He was not declaring the government's policy. He only expressed his vision. What he said was partly drawn from Pheu Thai's policy," Ms Paetongtarn said.

Asked to comment on criticism that Thaksin may be exercising control over her and the new government, she said: "I insist he is not trying to dominate. I can think for myself," the prime minister said.

Ms Paetongtarn also said that the economy needs stimulus measures and that Thaksin's experience in handling economic affairs will benefit the country.

She added that the new government's policy will be made clear when it is officially announced before parliament.

Regarding the Pheu Thai Party's flagship digital wallet handout policy, Ms Paetongtarn said the scheme is likely to proceed. First, funds will be distributed in cash to vulnerable people via the welfare card.

The scheme, which aims to distribute 10,000 baht via a digital wallet to around 50 million eligible Thais, hangs in the balance following the Constitutional Court's dismissal of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister.

A source previously said the scheme's conditions would be revised to target the registered vulnerable under a budget of 122 billion baht.

According to the source, the handout can be distributed in cash via the welfare card, which was initiated during the Prayut government.

Ms Paetongtarn on Friday also met with representatives from the private sector, who presented a number of proposals aimed at addressing the economic problems besetting the country.

They included the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers' Association, and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The prime minister said that the private sector plays a crucial role in propelling the economy and that she was ready to listen to their suggestions.

She said that when the formation of her cabinet is completed, she will see to it that the suggestions proposed by the private sector will be followed through and put into action.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, proposed a set of urgent economic stimulus measures. One measure involves restoring confidence among domestic and foreign investors through budget decentralisation.

He said that the 2024 budget must be allocated to all regions quickly while the planning of the 2025 budget must be finished in time without delay. Another proposal involves increasing the purchasing power of vulnerable groups by using the government's existing platforms or via cash handouts.

As for those who have sufficient purchasing power, the government should initiate projects similar to the previous administration's Khon La Krueng co-payment subsidy scheme.

For those with high purchasing power, the government should roll out measures to stimulate spending and collect more revenue by offering tax benefits such as the Easy E-receipt campaign.

Mr Sanan said the new government should also devise measures to help curb electricity and oil prices, retain caps on the prices of essential goods, and boost the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises. The government should lay down a national strategy for sustainable growth, he said.