Poll: Most Thais want Thaksin to stay away from govt

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is seen at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Aug 19, 2024 for a scheduled hearing of lese majeste charges brought against him. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A majority of Thais think former PM Thaksin Shinawatra should not accept any position in the government led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra and let the administration do its job freely, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The poll was conducted on Aug 20-21 through telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions on the role Thaksin should and would take in the Paetongtarn Shinawatra-led government.

Asked about the probability that Paetongtarn will administer the country without Thaksin’s influence, the answers were:

- 59.01% absolutely impossible

- 15.42% very unlikely

- 14.96% fairly likely

- 9.77% very likely

- 0.84% did not know or were not interested

Asked about whether Thaksin should have a role in the Paetongtarn-led administration, the answers were:

- 37.79% Thaksin must neither have any position nor run the country from “behind the curtain”, but may give unofficial advice to Paetongtarn as a father.

- 28.85% Thaksin must not have any position but can give her advice on national administration from “behind the curtain”.

- 26.95% Thaksin must neither have any position nor give any advice from “behind the curtain”, letting the premier run the country freely.

- 6.03% Thaksin should have an official post in the government to provide advice on national affairs to Paetongtarn.

- 0.38% did not know or were not interested.

Asked what Thaksin’s actual role would end up being in the new government, the answers were:

- 39.39% Thaksin would not accept any position but stay “behind the curtain” to help or advise Paetongtarn

- 31.39% Thaksin would neither have any position nor give any political advice from “behind the curtain”, but would give unofficial advice to Paetongtarn as a father.

- 18.70% Thaksin would neither have any position nor give the premier any advice from “behind the curtain”, letting her run the country freely.

- 9.08% Thaksin would hold an official post in the government to provide advice on national affairs to Paetongtarn.

- 0.92% did not know or were not interested.