No Pheu Thai Party dissolution petition at Election Commission yet

Thaksin Shinawatra is swamped by supporters as he enters the headquarters of the Pheu Thai Party in Bangkok for a meeting with its MPs in March. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said he has not yet seen any anonymous request for the dissolution of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party as earlier reported.

Mr Ittiporn made the clarification during his visit to Ratchaburi province on Sunday. He said that he had not yet seen such a request as earlier reported and the Office of the EC had not informed him there was such a request.

When the EC receives a complaint, it will consider if there is a case. If there is, the EC will form a probe committee to handle the investigation, Mr Ittiporn said.

The investigation can happen even if a petitioner is anonymous, the EC chairman said.

Last week Wisuth Chainarun, head of Pheu Thai Party MPs, said he was aware that a petition was lodged with the EC seeking the party’s dissolution by the Constitutional Court.

The complainant, who reportedly asked for anonymity when making the complaint on Aug 19, alleged the main coalition party had allowed itself to remain under the influence of Thaksin, an ex-convict who is no longer a party member.

The complaint referred to the organic law governing political parties under which it is illegal for a person who is not a member to control, dominate or instruct party activities in a way that causes the party or its members to be directly or indirectly influenced.