PM, ministers take oath of office before king

Cabinet to meet informally on Saturday to review policy statement to be delivered on Thursday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet members take the oath of office before Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Amporn Sathan Residential Hall at Dusit Palace on Friday evening. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other cabinet members took the oath of office before His Majesty the King on Friday in another step towards completion of the process to administer the country.

Ms Paetongtarn has called an informal meeting of cabinet members on Saturday to review the policy statement that she will deliver in parliament next week.

All but two cabinet members attended the ceremony at the Amporn Sathan Residential Hall at Dusit Palace before they returned to Government House.

Songsak Thongsri and Sabeeda Thaised, both deputy interior ministers and Bhumjaithai Party members, were not allowed to join the oath-taking as they tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the results on Friday.

Parliament President Wan Muhammad Nor Matha will meet on Monday with the whips of the government, coalition parties and opposition on dates for the policy statement. The government has requested that it take place on Thursday, with Friday also set aside to discuss it.

The policy announcement is the last phase before the government can administer the country. Ms Paetongtarn’s first official day at work will be Sept 16, followed by the first official cabinet meeting on Sept 17.

The government comprises 35 cabinet members including the prime minister.